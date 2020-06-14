Barbara Dondorf
BARBARA DONDORF Barbara Gardenston Dondorf, age 86 of Wilmington, passed peacefully Friday June 12, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 14, 1933 in Providence RI, daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Gardenston. She is survived by a son, Jay Dondorf of Carolina Beach; two daughters, Beth Brock and Christine Rudow and husband Terry all of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Jeramy (Jennifer), Jessica, Joshua, and Richard. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Dondorf; son Richard Dondorf; and grandson, Benjamin Rudow. After her husband passed, Barbara converted to Judaism. Her faith and her daughter, Beth helped her battle health problems late in life. She was a feisty person and lived life with determination. A graveside service will be at 3:30 PM Monday June 15, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Rabbi Marti Schilsky will conduct the service. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service
212 S. Dickerson Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
