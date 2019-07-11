|
MS. BARBARA (BOBBIE) FAY ADAMS Ms. Barbara (Bobbie) Fay Adams died July 9, 2019. She was born in Leland on May 23, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Gretchen Krahnke Adams and Will Gay Adams. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Will Gay Adams, II, and sisters, Veneta Geedy and Shirley Heath. Surviving are brother-in-law Jimmie R. Heath Sr. and niece Barbara Pendergrass and husband Andrew. Ms. Adams was a graduate of Leland High School, attended Winthrop in Rock Hill, SC, was a 1945 graduate of Duke University, a 1950 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and a NC Scholar. During a varied nursing career, Ms. Adams was instrumental in the establishment of NC's 100th and last official county health department in Brunswick County, where she served as its last county nurse. She was appointed by the National League of Nursing in 1962 to represent NC as an item-writer in New York City for the national nursing licensure pool-test. From 1953 to 1963, Ms. Adams taught at the James Walker School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC. She served as coordinator and faculty member at East Carolina University School of Nursing in Greenville, NC, for twenty years, retired as Professor Emeritus in 1983 and was inducted in the Nursing Hall of Fame in 2014. Ms. Adams was a member of the Duke Alumni Association, the Beta Nu Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International, A.R.E.M.E. Chapter No. 372, Order of the Eastern Star, and First Christian Church of Wilmington, NC. She appeared in the 1970 edition of Who's Who of American Women, was named in the 1972 edition of Outstanding Educators of America and in the 1976-1977 edition of Personalities of the South. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Adams requested gifts to First Christian Church of 2035 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the staff of Morningside of Wilmington and Amedisys Hospice, as well as previous home caregivers, Gladys and Doreen, for their nurturing support. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00. The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel the same day from 10:00 to 10:45. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 11, 2019