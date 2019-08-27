|
|
BARBARA FAY BARRON Barbara Fay Barron, 81 of Wilmington, NC went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019. She was born April 23, 1938 to the late James Colon (J.C.) and Francis Elizabeth Batchelor. She was the wife of the late Elijah Vance (Buck) Barron. She was preceded in death by two sisters Patricia Hewett and Linda Daughtry, one brother James (Buddy) Batchelor, daughter Cindy Barron Sullivan, grandson Elijah Barron, and special aunt Helen Wallace. She enjoyed traveling with her aunt Helen and spending time at Hardee's with her special friends. She also enjoyed reading and sitting on her front porch feeding her pet squirrels and watching her birds. She is survived by her children David (Bull) Barron, Tommy Barron and wife Linda, Kimberly Barron Hall and husband Wade. Brothers Allen Batchelor, Charlie Batchelor and Ronnie Batchelor. 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 28 at Bridge of Life Community Church 2220 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland. The family will receive friends at the Barron home 426 Cape Fear Blvd in Wilmington following the service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 27, 2019