|
|
BARBARA JANE SHIVAR Barbara Jane Shivar of Kinston, NC left her earthly life on Thursday, April 18, 2019 while at Caswell Center of Kinston. Born on March 1, 1947,she is the daughter of the late John Ray and Lola Mae Brown Shivar. She was also predeceased by her brother-Billy Shivar. Left to cherish her memory are siblings-Debbie Sorg and husband Mike of Wilmington, Helen Newbold and husband George of Richlands, John Shivar and wife Val of Wilmington, Laura Anderson and husband Doug of Wilmington, and Wendell Shivar and wife Nancy of Rocky Point; twenty nieces and nephews; and her Caswell family. Ms.. Shivar loved her family and her Caswell family very much. Her Caswell family was an instrumental part of her life for many years and showed her a tremendous amount of love during her life. Special thanks is given to them for their love, dedication, and patience. Chaplain Allen Ham is thanked also for his support to Barbara's family for many years. Family asks that, rather than flowers, consideration be given to a contribution in Barbara's memory to Caswell Center Acute Care facility. A private graveside service for immediate family and her Caswell Center family will be conducted by Reverend Allen Ham on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019