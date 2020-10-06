BARBARA JEAN FAIRCLOTH GARRISON Barbara Jean Faircloth Garrison died on October 4, 2020. She was born in Pinehurst, NC on July 26, 1937. She leaves behind her loving husband, Charles of 65 years, 4 children, Charles Jeffery (Donna), Warren Albert (Sheri), Sharon Kaye, David Thomas (Monica), 7 grandchildren, Craig, Kristen, Thomas, Caroline, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Clara and 6 great-grandchildren along with nephews and nieces, and friends from around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Barbara moved to Wilmington, NC in 1966 where she lived the rest of her life except for several years in Japan and S. Korea. After raising her family, she graduated from UNCW. Barbara was an active member of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and as a leader of the Young-at-Hearts program. Barbara loved children, especially her grandchildren. She had a huge heart and loved birds, flowers and all of God's creations. She was involved in many volunteer roles in the community. Barbara struggled many years with Alzheimer's and spent her last years at Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove. The family would like to thank all the care givers who tended to Barbara's care. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Cape Fear Presbyterian Church or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (hospice). A graveside memorial service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens for family.



