Barbara Jeanne Gresham VanDuyne
BARBARA JEANNE GRESHAM VAN DUYNE Barbara Jeanne Gresham Van Duyne of Wilmington NC died Tuesday August 25th. She was born in Raleigh, NC. January 13th 1937 the daughter of the late Samuel T. Gresham, Jr. and Mary Emma Coore Gresham. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard C. Van Duyne, Jr. her son Vernon Glenn Avery III and her son-in-law Tony M Silva. Mrs. Van Duyne is survived by her two daughters, Laura A Silva and Mary Avery-Caines, her son-in-law Jerry A Caines, her brother Sam T Gresham III, her sister-in-law Alida S Gresham, her sister Dianne G Hemby, her brother-in-law Dennis D Hemby and many fine nieces and nephews. She was a member of First Baptist Church for 70 years. She was a graduate of New Hanover High School, class of 1955. She attended Flora Macdonald College in Red Springs, NC. and Wilmington College. She worked in the New Hanover County School System for 17 years as a teacher assistant. She enjoyed her home garden in all the four seasons and she was an associate member of The Great Oaks Garden Club of Landfall, she loved the ocean and enjoyed her membership at the Carolina Yacht Club with her family and friends at Wrightsville Beach. The best part of any day, she would say was seeing her children whom she loved so very much. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 411 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28401 and to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr, Suite 105 Danvers, Ma. 01923 or online www.scleroderma.org A special thank you to Martha's Adult Care for taking such good care of Mother. Jennifer, Nancy and Martha. A graveside service will be held 11am Thursday September 3, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
