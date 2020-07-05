BARBARA JESSE RAND Barbara Jesse Rand of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Hampstead, NC, died peacefully on June 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 10, 1926 in Mexico, Missouri to William Rodes Jesse and Mildred Miller Jesse. She was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, MO and attended Virginia Tech. Mrs. Rand was a longtime member of Topsail Presbyterian Church in Hampstead, NC. Barbara's special interests were golf, playing bridge with friends, reading and spending time with family. She also enjoyed donating time to various charitable organizations. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, E.H. "Sally" Rand. She is survived by her children, Sarah Neal Rand Thomas (Warren) of Knoxville, TN, William "Bill" Jesse Rand (Diane) of Hampstead, NC and Barbara "Barbie" Rand Bowers (Rick) of Atlanta, GA.. Mrs. Rand is also survived by six grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth "Betsy" Thomas, Warren Rand Thomas, William Jefferies "Will" Rand, Kathryn Elizabeth Rand, Sarah Bowers Exley and David Rodes Bowers. Additionally, she leaves behind five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Topsail Presbyterian Church Cemetery fund at 16249 US Highway 17N, Hampstead, NC 28443. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.