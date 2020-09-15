BARBARA KNOWLES Barbara Knowles passed away on September 4th, 2020 at 74 in Portsmouth, VA. Raised in Bolivia, NC, she was a graduate of UNCW, a high school teacher in New Hanover, Columbus, and Brunswick counties, and a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Abner, and her mother, Martha. She is survived by her brother Larry and his wife Mary Kate, her brother Stanley and his wife Anne, as well as her daughter D'An, her son-in-law Patrick and their two children, Barbara's beloved grandchildren. A virtual memorial service will be hosted by First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store