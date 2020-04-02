|
|
BARBARA LORRAINE MCMICHAEL Barbara Lorraine McMichael, age 84, of St James, NC passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Monte, after 63 years. They had two sons, Kevin and Cary, and 5 Grandchildren, Jamie, Aaron, Chad, Brandon and Jacob. Barbara was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1936 to the late Gabriel and Vivian Popp. She was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene, two surviving brothers, Bruce and Scott, and a surviving sister, Markay. During the Summer of 1957, she worked for the NM State Highway Department where she met Monte and they soon married. They lived in various towns in New Mexico, but In the Winter of 1972, Monte was transferred to Washington DC, so the family moved to Northern Virginia. Monte retired in 1983. In 1998 they moved to St James for the rest of their Retirement life. Barbara's activities included dancing, bowling, socializing, water skiing, but her very favorite sport was tennis. Barbara started playing Tennis in High School and played virtually every day until the last year of her life. She played competitive doubles with her dear friend, Martha Reese and traveled the east coast playing in tournaments. If she wasn't playing tennis, she was watching it on TV or traveling with her friends to watch the pros play. A Memorial service will be held later, due to the current health concerns, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Southport, NC. An announcement will follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2020