BARBARA ROSE BARRY Barbara Rose Barry, age 86 of Hampstead, NC, returned to her Lord with her family present on Monday, March 9th, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY to the late William Wisekal and Anna Mae Sledge Wisekal on March 12, 1933. Barbara grew up in Springfield Gardens, NY and after raising her children, worked for 18 years with the Great Neck Schools and New Hyde Park - Garden City Park school district on Long Island. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters and Rosary Society affiliated with St Aidan's Catholic Church in Williston Park, NY. For the past 28 years, after relocating to North Carolina, Barbara was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead, NC - serving as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Catholic Daughters. She and her husband moved to South Mills, NC in late 2018 to be with family. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother to her four children and their families, including 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her "vacation house" in Hampstead was always open to "stay at for free" with the only expectation set in the obligation to allow "Nani" to dote on all who visited - friends and family alike. She shared her love for painting and reading with all of her grandchildren at her kitchen table, fueled by a steady supply of love and snacks. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward James Barry, their four children - Edward Jr and wife Danielle, Jeanette (husband Danny - dec), Marianne and husband Eric, Bob and wife Kim. She is also survived by her brother Charles Wisekal and sister Francis Ingram. Barbara will be memorialized with a celebration of her life at a later date, at All Saints Church in Hampstead, NC. She would like to be remembered by all in the times of happiness that were shared. She told her family to use the following verse to remember her by: "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the way, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days." Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2020