BARBARA SUE NATION BARBARA SUE NATION Barbara Sue Nation, age 80, of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC, passed away March 04, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Indiana on August 19, 1939. She was married in Ft Sill, Oklahoma to John A. Nation Jr. on August, 8 1972, until his passing on June 14, 1997. Together they raised four daughters and one son, living in Indiana, Oklahoma, and North Carolina, while John served in the US Army, both overseas and in the US. They made many close friends over the years at various military bases where they lived and moved to Boiling Spring Lakes in 1981, where her husband worked at Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal. Barbara worked for Carolina Power & Light Brunswick Nuclear Plant in the Engineering Department in a clerical/administrative position in the 1980/90's and had many friends at the plant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Opal Cundiff, and brothers Maury and Thomas Cundiff, all of Indiana and daughter Tracy Becker of Mesa, AZ. She is survived by daughters, Sherrie Dunlap of Boiling Spring Lakes NC, Anna Marie Greco of Sarasota FL, Mary Clewis of Fuquay-Varina NC, and son, Jerry Nation of Boiling Spring Lakes NC, as well as multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. No local service will be held, but a scattering of ashes at the gravesite where her husband, John A, Nation Jr, is interred in Petersburg, IN will occur at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020