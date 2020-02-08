Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Caudill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sullivan Caudill


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Sullivan Caudill Obituary
BARBARA SULLIVAN CAUDILL Barbara Sullivan Caudill, 79, of Leland died Thursday February 7, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Caudill was born in Brunswick County on March 19, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Elwood and Omage Johnson Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Caudill, granddaughter, Amanda Boswell Frye and her current husband, Ted Caudill on Friday February 7, 2020. She was a member of Peace Memorial Baptist Church where she had served as the pianist. She loved and enjoyed cooking. She is survived by two sons, Keith Caudill (LaRinda) of Boiling Spring Lakes, Donald Caudill (Elizabeth) of Winnabow; a daughter, Renee Raleigh (Debbie Cook) of Boiling Spring Lakes; a brother, Thomas Sullivan (Diane) of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday February 9th, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia with Reverend Doug Fairfax and Reverend Jerry Darnell officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Caudill's grandsons will service as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from six o'clock until eight o'clock at the funeral home and other times from the residence. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now