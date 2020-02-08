|
BARBARA SULLIVAN CAUDILL Barbara Sullivan Caudill, 79, of Leland died Thursday February 7, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Caudill was born in Brunswick County on March 19, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Elwood and Omage Johnson Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Caudill, granddaughter, Amanda Boswell Frye and her current husband, Ted Caudill on Friday February 7, 2020. She was a member of Peace Memorial Baptist Church where she had served as the pianist. She loved and enjoyed cooking. She is survived by two sons, Keith Caudill (LaRinda) of Boiling Spring Lakes, Donald Caudill (Elizabeth) of Winnabow; a daughter, Renee Raleigh (Debbie Cook) of Boiling Spring Lakes; a brother, Thomas Sullivan (Diane) of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday February 9th, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia with Reverend Doug Fairfax and Reverend Jerry Darnell officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Caudill's grandsons will service as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from six o'clock until eight o'clock at the funeral home and other times from the residence. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 8, 2020