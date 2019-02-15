Home

Barbara Smith
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Wilmington, NC
BARBARA TACEA SMITH It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Tacea Smith announces her passing on February 13, 2019, at the age of 84. She is survived by her brother, Stephen T (& Mary) Tacea, Ocean Isle Beach, NC and her sister, Sonya Collins, Binghamton, NY, sons, Stephen J (& Sharon) Reynolds and Gregory P (& Jill) Reynolds, both of TX , Robert Smith, Oneonta, NY, daughters, Marcy Smith, East Syracuse, NY and Betsy Smith, Beacon, NY. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert E Smith, Jr and daughter, Regina Marie Reynolds. Barbara graduated from Sidney High School, Sidney NY, in 1952 and went on to graduate from the Utica School of Commerce in Oneonta, NY. She always made sure she was at her High School Reunions, every 5 years. Barbara retired from the New York State Police. Upon retiring to The Cape in Wilmington, NC, Barbara became an active member in her church, The Immaculate Conception Church, often seen volunteering at the reception desk. Barbara also volunteered her time at The Help Center of Federal Point, Carolina Beach. Her time spent outdoors was with her nine-hole golf group called The Nifty Niners, and indoors with the Lenten Prayer Group. She was also an avid fan of Syracuse basketball, big band music, and the beach. A Funeral Service in memory of Barbara will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Wilmington, NC, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9 am with Father John officiating. A family and friends gravesite memorial will be held in Sidney, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Help Center of Federal Point or The Immaculate Conception Church. Condolences to the family can be made at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
