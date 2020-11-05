BARBARA TUZZEO July 18, 1936 - Oct 27, 2020 Barbara Tuzzeo, 84, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed from this earthly life to her eternal life with God on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 18, 1936, to the late and adoring parents Anna and Henry Lauer. She was fondly known and called "Bobbie", by her parents, family members, and friends growing up. Her passion for art and flowers began in her early childhood under the loving influence and tutorship of an artistically gifted mother who guided and enhanced the transferring of her love of flowers and nature into impressionistic compositions in oil, acrylic, and watercolor mediums. Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, a city seeped in American history and natural beauty, also had a significant influence in her artistic development. Travel opportunities afforded through her work with a national airlines company (TWA) during her early adult life, and experiences obtained through marriage, raising children, and professional experiences in the areas of real estate and banking influenced and expanded her artistic vision. Her education included the Columbus College of Art and Design in Columbus, Ohio, and The Sharon Art Center in Peterborough, NH. Attendance at a workshop in Monet's Garden in Giverny, France, in 1996, along with private studies with numerous art mentors over the years, enhanced the latitude and depth of her work. After moving to Wilmington in 1999, she became deeply involved in the art community through her membership in the Wilmington Art Association (WAA) where her work was displayed in the many venues sponsored each year. Her numerous one-woman exhibits resulted in many awards and citations for her paintings. In 2016, the WAA awarded her a lifetime membership achievement award for her service and contributions. Surviving to cherish her memories are her devoted husband of 47 years, Jim Tuzzeo, son Avery Robbins, and stepsons Andrew Tuzzeo and Christopher Tuzzeo (Lisa). She is also survived by Avery's children, Bennet and Avery W. Robbins (Mom Charlotte), Andrew's children, Dominic and Nicola (Mom Isabel), and Christopher and Lisa's children, Julian, Maya, and Kai. She also leaves behind first cousins Richard Young (Debbie) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ronald Young (Susan), of Gales Ferry, CT, and Richard Retzler (Loretta, deceased) of The Villages, Florida. In lieu of the Covid 19 pandemic and related safety precautions, a private service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at 1pm at Oleander Memorial Garden in Sunrise Mausoleum Chapel. A later service in the Spring of 2021 when Covid 19 has hopefully passed a service will be held for the opportunity for family and friends to celebrate Barbara's life. An announcement of the date and time of that service will be made well in advance to allow people enough time to plan for that service. Special thanks to the devoted and wonderful care, support, and empathy provided by all the nurses, aides, doctors, and staff of the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice in Wilmington. They were incredible! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to that organization at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com