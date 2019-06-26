|
BARNEY JAMES LEWIS Barney James Lewis, age 68 of Wilmington went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, June 21, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Wilmington on December 5, 1950 to the late Robert Jesse Lewis and Margaret Isabell Lewis. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Anne Barr Lewis; daughter, Stephanie Ennis (Mike); son, Steven Lewis (Christina); grandson, Mikey Ennis and Samuel & Andrew Lewis; sister, Nancy Boyd (Bob) and brother R.J. Lewis (Faye). Barney, a lifelong Wilmingtonian, enjoyed playing baseball & soccer for New Hanover High School. After graduating in 1969, he attended UNC-W where he also played soccer. Barney had been active at Grace United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Bible Sunday School Class, had served as a trustee and had helped to facilitate Beth Moore Bible Studies. He cherished his wife, loved his children and adored his grandsons. His smile and great sense of humor will always be remembered. Memorial service will be 4:30 Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Grace UMC 401 Grace St. Wilmington, NC 28401. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019