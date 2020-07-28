BARRY CLAUDE BURKHOLDER Barry Claude Burkholder, 80, of Wilmington NC, died on Friday July 24, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. At the moment of his passing, a loud thunderclap was heard along the Carolina coast. Friends mused it was Barry busting down the pearly gates, asking for a tee time. Barry was born on February 20, 1940 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Claude and Annie Burkholder. Barry graduated from Ephrata High School in 1958 where he was President of both his senior class and the student council. He also played three varsity sports and was co-captain of the football team. Barry attended Drexel University and graduated in 1962. While at Drexel, Barry was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and was a member of Blue Key, Sigma Rho and Scabbard and Blade Honorary Societies. Additionally, he was president of his fraternity and pre-junior class. Following graduation, Barry served as a Captain in the U. S. Army and received the Army Commendation Medal. His business career commenced in 1966 with Ford Motor Company in various financial positions during which time he received his Master of Business Administration from Drexel. In 1970, he joined CertainTeed Corporation concluding with his tenure as president of its real estate development subsidiary. Barry joined Citibank/Citicorp in 1976 and was posted to London as chairman and managing director of Citibank Savings. Returning to the United States in 1981, he held positions as president of Citicorp Mortgage, president of Citicorp Person to Person and chairman of Citibank Savings of Illinois. In his last position at Citicorp, Barry was a division executive responsible for Citicorp's community banks in Illinois, Florida and Washington, DC. Additionally, his responsibilities included Citicorp's national lending businesses for autos and mobile homes, student loans and the corporation's national consumer banking training center. He became president and chief executive officer of Bank United (Texas) in 1991. Bank United was sold in 2001 and Barry retired. In Chicago, Barry served as a member of the executive committee of Ravinia Festival and as a regional finance chairman for the U. S. Olympic Committee. In Texas, he was president of the Houston Symphony, a director of the Federal Home Loan Bank and advisor to the Federal Reserve Board for the Thrift Industry. In Wilmington, he served as president of the Landfall Foundation and the Country Club of Landfall. In 1988, Barry received Drexel's Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award for Finance. He became a Drexel Trustee in 1998 and served the Board as chair of Drexel's Investment Committee. He was named to the Drexel 100 in 1998 and, in 2007, was the recipient of the highest award given by the Alumni Association, the A. J. Drexel Paul Award. In 2012, he received the prestigious Golden Dragon Society Award as one of the two outstanding members of the Class of 1962. In addition, Drexel dedicated and opened the new Janet and Barry Burkholder Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2017, the City Council of Philadelphia honored Barry for his induction into Drexel's ROTC Hall of Fame. Barry and his wife Janet were married 58 years. They have three daughters Abby (Jon Epstein), Amy and Jenny (John Flak) and four grandchildren (Melissa Epstein, Stephen Epstein, Dylan Flak and Harper Flak). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date as will the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barry's name to The Landfall Foundation at landfallfoundation.org
