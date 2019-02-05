|
|
BARRY GRAHAM COUNCILMAN Barry Graham Councilman, 69, beloved husband, daddy, granddaddy, brother, and loyal friend left this earth way too soon, leaving a big hole in our hearts. He was born August 26, 1949 in Greensboro, the son of the late Jesse Osborne and Evelyn Heath Councilman. He passed away peacefully Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington after a courageous, short lived occurrence of a malignant brain tumor. He leaves behind his cherished family: Frances Sawyer Councilman, his loving wife of 18 years; children, LaBreeska Councilman Hunt (Tim), Joseph Casey Councilman (Kimberly), Victoria Jane Councilman (Whit Kelley), Arthur Rowe Sawyer, Jr. (Christine), Michael Shane Sawyer, and Kristie Heather Sawyer (Patrick Legault); grandchildren, Deanna, Casey Jo, Tennyson, Jackson, Kinsey, Jill, Rowe III, Tyler, Tanner, and Toby; brothers, Dale Councilman (Christine) and Wayne Robertson (Nancee); numerous extended family and friends, all who dearly loved Barry. Barry retired from UPS and has spent his retirement enjoying his children and grandchildren and their interests. He followed their ball teams, spent lots of time hunting with them, remained active in the church, and he and Frances visited with and entertained family whenever possible. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Mattis and Duke Lineberry conducting the service. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be given to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 5, 2019