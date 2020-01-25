|
|
BASIL C. "BUD" HARAWAY, JR. Basil C. "Bud" Haraway, Jr., 93 of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on January 23, 2020. Mr. Haraway was born December 19, 1926 in Danville, Virginia, to the late Basil C. Haraway, Sr. and Esther B. Haraway. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corp having served during WWII. He graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, VA and from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Bud was a past member of First Baptist Church of Danville. He was employed with Dan River Mills for 42 years, having last worked in product development. Bud was a 33rd Degree Mason; and a member of the Pythagoras Lodge in Southport, The Oak Island Masonic Lodge, and the oldest member of the Danville Chapter of the Scottish Rite Masons. He was a past master of Roman Eagle Masonic Lodge in Danville, VA. and had been a member for 70 years. Bud was a past member of the Danville Golf Club, Young Men's Club, the German Club, and Kiwanis Club. He was a life master of the American Contract Bridge League. Bud and his wife Lynda are active members of the community, having moved to Oak Island in 1991 and own Lynda Haraway Group Real Estate. Survivors include his wife Lynda Haraway of Oak Island; a son Douglas C. Haraway and wife Sharon, of St. Cloud, Florida; a step-daughter Tammy Ashley of Monroe, NC; and a cousin Doris Bullington. He was preceded in death by a son William D. Haraway. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. An additional service will be held at Townes Funeral Home in Danville, Virginia, with burial to follow at Highland Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 25, 2020