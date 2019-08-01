|
COL. BAXTER M. PHILLIPS, SR., (US ARMY - Ret) Baxter Mitchell Phillips, Sr., 95, of Hampstead, died Monday, July 29, 20109, at home. He was born March 4, 1924 in Willow Spring, NC, son of the late Lauter Franklin Phillips and Ora Alpha Phillips. His wife, Earline Rogers Phillips, and brother, Cecil Lauter Phillips, preceded him in death. Baxter proudly served his country as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot during World War II. After active and reserve duty, he retired from the National Guard after nearly 30 years of service. He is survived by his son, Baxter M. Phillips, Jr. (Faith) of Mount Airy, MD; daughter, Rebecca M. Phillips Speth (Larry) of Sacramento, CA; three granddaughters, Melanie Phillips Dickerson (Will), Lindsay Elizabeth Speth (Ken), and Jenna Lynn Gezik (Matt); four great-grandchildren, Madeline Rebecca Dickerson, John Wilson Dickerson, Emery Claire Morse Speth, and Cameron Mae Gezik; and a niece, Barbara Ann LeMaster. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, August 2, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Pam Stringer officiating. Entombment will follow at Oleander Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Baxter's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 107 Deerfield Drive, Hampstead, NC 28443. Condolences to the family at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019