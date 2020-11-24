1/1
DR. B.E. WHITE, JR. Brightie E. White, Jr., 89, of Wilmington died on November 22 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. Dr. White graduated from Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and retired from First Baptist Church of Hillsborough, NC. Brightie served as pastor of several churches and their respective communities over the years: First Baptist Church of Snow Hill, Park View Baptist Church of Durham, and First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City prior to Hillsborough. Early in his ministry he served as assistant pastor of Five Points Baptist Church of Wilson and First Baptist Church of Granite Falls. He was the author of 18 books and taught over 50 seminary extension courses. He is survived by his daughter, Julie C. Spence and her husband Tolly, his son John Mark White and his wife Ana, and his son David C. White and his wife Kim. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Tad, Lily and Claire Spence as well as Sarah and Katie White. Burial will be 4pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Burke Memorial Park, in Morganton, NC. Condolences may be sent to thewhitefamilywilmington@gmail.com.

