BEATRICE F. REDWINE Beatrice F. Redwine, affectionately known as Bea, passed away August 10, 2019 at Brunswick Health and Rehab Center. Bea was born on June 27, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Herman Hayes Sr. and Gladys Moore Hayes. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ray Fowler and Bill Redwine, her two brothers, William and James Hayes and one sister Iris McGee. She is survived by one son, Mitchell Ray Fowler of Scotts Hill ,NC, one daughter, Victoria Fowler Ezzell of Whiteville NC, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and one brother, Herman Hayes Jr. of Whiteville, NC. Mrs. Redwine worked at Indian Head Hosiery and K-Mart over the span of 40 years. Bea was a member of Palmyra Baptist church and attended Ogden Baptist church. She had numerous hobbies which included the Red Hat Society, line dancing and gardening. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel with visitation starting at 1:00 o'clock and service will begin at 2:00 o'clock. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 Condolence to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 13, 2019