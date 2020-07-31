1/
Beatrice Williams Louis
BEATRICE WILLIAMS LOUIS 65, Fayetteville, formerly of Maple Hill. Graveside 11am Sat. 8/1 at Williams Cemetery, Maple Hill, NC. Nixon Lewis FH.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Williams Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-4450
July 31, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

