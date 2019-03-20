|
BENJAMIN HERMAN "BUBBA" ROGERS, JR. Benjamin Herman Rogers Jr., known affectionately as "Bubba," passed away on March 15, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House at Bolivia. He was born December 6, 1944 in Southport to Benjamin Herman Rogers, Sr. and Elnora Hickman Rogers who predeceased him, as did his sister Ramona Diane Rogers. Bubba is survived by the love of his life, Cathy with whom he had wonderful and exciting years together, a daughter, Tara and a sister Cheryl Daniel and her husband Roy. He is also survived by a large number of cousins, among whom are Tommy Brendle (Allison) and Jeffrey Brendle (Veronica). Other survivors are Sam Watts (Rhonda), David Watts (Kristie), John Barbee Jr. (Sheila), Mike Barbee, Sarah Barbee, Grace Barbee, Frankie Beacham (Eric), Brella Beecham, Sal Beecham and an abundance of friends. It wouldn't be about Bubba without mentioning his beloved pets, Boudreaux the dog and Jean Paws the cat. Bubba was full of life and energy both at work and at play despite less than perfect health. He suffered for many years with asthma which forced him to live in other locations, such as South Beach near Miami, Key Largo and New Orleans. He eventually was diagnosed with cancer which claimed his life after a valiant struggle. Upon graduating from Southport High School, Bubba served with the US Army during the war in Vietnam, for which he received a Bronze Star. Bubba was an excellent welder and able to plan and construct any number of projects. He founded Rogers Marine Construction, Cape Fear Fabricators, B&C Trucking and Island Hardware, providing employment and training opportunities for many people. He and Herman Sellers built the first work boat for use in the early development of Bald Head Island. Later in life, Bubba became a race car driver, competing successfully in a large number of races throughout the country. He also supported Cathy's artistic endeavors both in pottery and painting. Bubba had an incredible sense of humor and was able to mimic any number of accents and dialects both local and from far away. There are any number of "Bubbaisms" that people remember. The family would like for anyone who has a particular remembrance of Bubba, humorous or otherwise, to write them down and bring to his Celebration of Life which will be at the Southport Community Building on Friday March 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 with a brief service at 6:30. There will be food and refreshments. Bubba would like everyone to know that he led a full life and had completed his bucket list. Bubba was a strong advocate for the proper treatment of pets. He even rescued a dog that was chained in a neighbor's yard and demanded that those around him treat animals respectfully. It was his wish and that of his family that any memorial gifts be given to local animal charities such as SOAR and Paw's Place. No flowers, please. The family wishes to thank Keith Reschly, MD, Leslie Reschly, RN, Andrew Schreiber, MD, Roc McCarthy, DO, Rebecca Summerlin, MD, Peter Kramer, DO, Ginnie Fredell, RN, Kimberly Freeman, MSW and the staff at SECU Hospice House.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019