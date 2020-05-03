Home

BENNETT EDWARD LANGLEY Bennett Edward Langley 72, of Wilmington passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Wayne County, NC on December 3, 1947 the son of the late Preston Langley, and is survived by his mother Hilda Langley. He was also preceded in death by his sons Daniel and Michael and a son-in-law Gene Browning. As a Carolina Beach resident he found a passion for the Civil War since he was about 12 years old. He edited books, wrote articles, sold and collected artifacts, lectured, and was a walking historian on the war. He owned and operated Cape Fear Civil War shop at Carolina Beach with friends and he spent many hours looking for artifacts and metal detecting. Throughout his younger years he was an avid fisherman, surfer, and spent countless hours on the strands of Carolina and Kure beaches with his family. He retired from Dupont in Wilmington after 30 years of service. Also surviving are his wife of 43 years Cheryl Langley; his children Richard (Samara); Michelle Browning (Chris); David (Tammie); daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Lauren, Madison, Claire, Stephen, Matthew and Tyler; brothers Jerry Langley (Debbie) and Donald Langley, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Friends of Fort Fisher. There will be a memorial visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Wilmington Chapel. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020
