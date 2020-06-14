Benoy Ruffin Wilson
1926 - 2020
BENOY RUFFIN WILSON Benoy Ruffin Wilson, 93, of Wilmington, NC died peacefully on June 12, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Benoy was born on September 26, 1926 to Daniel Henry and Ida Catherine Wicker Wilson in Selma, NC. "Pappy" as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren is survived by his son, Michael Wilson of Wilmington; two granddaughters, Shannon Wilson Zerniak (Walt) of Washington, NC, and Laura Wilson Schuppenhauer (Eric) of Southlake, TX; 5 great grandchildren: Rob, Rebecca, and Ridge Zerniak; and Parker and Mary Elizabeth Schuppenhauer. Also surviving are a brother and sister: Charles Wilson (Durema) of Four Oaks, NC and Barbara Bell of Frederick, MD; special extended family members, Patti Wilson McRae (Dave) of Wilmington, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Faye Woodall Wilson; son, Richard Wilson; daughter-in-law, Mary Miller Wilson; and 12 brothers and sisters. Benoy worked on planes at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base during WWII. It was during his daily commutes to Goldsboro that he met the love of his life, Faye. He spent most of his career working in the oil and gas industry, retiring from ExxonMobil. Benoy was an active member of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church for 65 years, volunteering and serving in many capacities. He loved gardening, spending time with family, volunteering at the NHC Arboretum, attending exercise classes at the NHC Senior Center, and watching golf with his son, Michael. Benoy was a man of strong faith and led a humble life. He was one of the most caring, gentle, and selfless souls one could ever know. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 A private burial will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 or Friends of the Arboretum 6202 Oleander Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Burial
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Aaah, our Benoy. A gracious man full of zest for life, with generosity and kindness in abundance. His tenderness and deep patience with his "Sweet Girl" as she tumbled further and further into the fog is an example of love beyond measure. A sweet reunion they surely have.
Like Carrie's message, I also gobbled the shared bounty of his incredible garden and adored getting his index card thank you notes for whatever edibles were distributed from my house to his. We frequently met at the street in early mornings with me in my robe as I collected my paper and he was either driving away for his coffee clatch, or just returning. Always a big grin and a wave and always had time for a visit.
Pemberton Drive and the Earth share in the loss of this dear man, Benoy Wilson. I was lucky to call him neighbor and friend and the family was fortunate to call him Pappy.
Julia Berger
Neighbor
June 13, 2020
We couldn't have asked for a better neighbor! Benoy was such a kind and interesting person, whether it was leaving us vegetables, inspiring us to start extensive gardens of our own, complimenting our initiative to put in new fencing, whatever it was, Benoy was supportive & encouraging. He often told us he loved tomatoes, and that his favorite sandwich was a BLT, hold the B & L! We will miss seeing him head out near daily, well into his 90s, he was an impressive guy. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends, Benoy is an inspiration and he will be missed by us.
Jason Ingraham
Neighbor
June 13, 2020
This sweet, sweet man will definitely be missed by our family. Our fondest memories will be of meeting Benoy fully clad in his pajamas in the late afternoon at the mailbox and of his kind gesture of being our "vegetable fairy" leaving the fruits of his labor on our porch. He also never seemed to mind when my boys would use his front yard as a fortress for whatever the game of the day may be. May you rest peacefully in Heaven's garden.
Carrie Gyles
Neighbor
