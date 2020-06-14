Aaah, our Benoy. A gracious man full of zest for life, with generosity and kindness in abundance. His tenderness and deep patience with his "Sweet Girl" as she tumbled further and further into the fog is an example of love beyond measure. A sweet reunion they surely have.
Like Carrie's message, I also gobbled the shared bounty of his incredible garden and adored getting his index card thank you notes for whatever edibles were distributed from my house to his. We frequently met at the street in early mornings with me in my robe as I collected my paper and he was either driving away for his coffee clatch, or just returning. Always a big grin and a wave and always had time for a visit.
Pemberton Drive and the Earth share in the loss of this dear man, Benoy Wilson. I was lucky to call him neighbor and friend and the family was fortunate to call him Pappy.
BENOY RUFFIN WILSON Benoy Ruffin Wilson, 93, of Wilmington, NC died peacefully on June 12, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Benoy was born on September 26, 1926 to Daniel Henry and Ida Catherine Wicker Wilson in Selma, NC. "Pappy" as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren is survived by his son, Michael Wilson of Wilmington; two granddaughters, Shannon Wilson Zerniak (Walt) of Washington, NC, and Laura Wilson Schuppenhauer (Eric) of Southlake, TX; 5 great grandchildren: Rob, Rebecca, and Ridge Zerniak; and Parker and Mary Elizabeth Schuppenhauer. Also surviving are a brother and sister: Charles Wilson (Durema) of Four Oaks, NC and Barbara Bell of Frederick, MD; special extended family members, Patti Wilson McRae (Dave) of Wilmington, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Faye Woodall Wilson; son, Richard Wilson; daughter-in-law, Mary Miller Wilson; and 12 brothers and sisters. Benoy worked on planes at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base during WWII. It was during his daily commutes to Goldsboro that he met the love of his life, Faye. He spent most of his career working in the oil and gas industry, retiring from ExxonMobil. Benoy was an active member of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church for 65 years, volunteering and serving in many capacities. He loved gardening, spending time with family, volunteering at the NHC Arboretum, attending exercise classes at the NHC Senior Center, and watching golf with his son, Michael. Benoy was a man of strong faith and led a humble life. He was one of the most caring, gentle, and selfless souls one could ever know. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 A private burial will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 or Friends of the Arboretum 6202 Oleander Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.