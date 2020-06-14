Aaah, our Benoy. A gracious man full of zest for life, with generosity and kindness in abundance. His tenderness and deep patience with his "Sweet Girl" as she tumbled further and further into the fog is an example of love beyond measure. A sweet reunion they surely have.

Like Carrie's message, I also gobbled the shared bounty of his incredible garden and adored getting his index card thank you notes for whatever edibles were distributed from my house to his. We frequently met at the street in early mornings with me in my robe as I collected my paper and he was either driving away for his coffee clatch, or just returning. Always a big grin and a wave and always had time for a visit.

Pemberton Drive and the Earth share in the loss of this dear man, Benoy Wilson. I was lucky to call him neighbor and friend and the family was fortunate to call him Pappy.



Julia Berger

Neighbor