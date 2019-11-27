Home

Bernadette Mary (Mullins) Okely

Bernadette Mary (Mullins) Okely Obituary
BERNADETTE MARY (MULLINS) OKELY Bernadette Mary (Mullins) Okely passed away on November 20, 2019. Bernadette is the wife of Jeffrey, mother of Michael and sister to Joan, Patricia and Robert. Her life will be celebrated in a Funeral Mass at St Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington on Monday, December 2 at 10:30am. In her final days Bernadette was lovingly cared for by the doctors, nurses and staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. This is an incredible facility funded through donations. It is the families wish that in lieu of flowers a donation in Bernadette's name be given to either the (https://www.alz.org/) or Lower Cape Fear Hospice (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401). Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 27, 2019
