BERNARD PAUL BURNS, JR. Bernard Paul Burns, Jr., 50, passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020. Born on October 6, 1970, in Barberton OH. He is preceded in death by his younger brother Michael D. Burns, mother Patricia D. Brown, father Bernard P. Burns, Sr., and step-father Delmar E. Brown. He is survived by his wife Cathy (Baughman) and his children Cassidy, Bernard III, and Aydin. His siblings are: Cheryl L. Burns, Debra Burns, Brandon (Brandy) Burns, Brittany (Mike) Kowall, Wendy (Mark) Michl, Candy (Tom) Hagenbaugh, and Cindy (Mike) Frazier. His step-mother Cheryl A. Burns. There are many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be remembered for his bright blue eyes, big smile, and huge heart. He was an all-around handyman/carpenter, and enjoyed his years working at Mid-Atlantic Cable Solutions. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be held at Hampstead Baptist Church on Sunday, November 8th, 4:00 pm, fellowship to follow at the church. Another service will be held in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Burns family at https://gf.me/u/y6jpv5