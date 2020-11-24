1/1
Bernice Ann Hughes
BERNICE ANN HUGHES Bernice Ann Hughes, 78, of Hampstead, died at home, surrounded by loved ones, November 21, 2020. She was born June 25, 1942, in Johnstown, PA, to the late Michael Cernogorsky and Veronica Tomchic. Bernice was a beloved wife of 58 years, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother to not only these children, but to all God's children. Survivors include her husband, Robert, four children, sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Holy Mass will be held at 11am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead. The family will receive visitors, for viewing, one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Wilmington, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
