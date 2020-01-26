|
BERNICE MARIE BARNES Bernice Graf Barnes was called home to God peacefully surrounded by family on January 20, 2020 from Haven House at Davis Health Center in Wilmington, NC where she lived the last eighteen months of her earthly life. Bernice was born on December 6, 1936 to Marcelle and Walter Graf in Teaneck, New Jersey, the youngest of four children. Bernice was three years old when her father passed away. Her mother miraculously managed to keep her family together, caring for the children, providing a good home and working to keep it all together. Love of God, responsibility and the need for a good education was emphasized to the children at an early age, which Bernice used as her philosophy of life. Being raised in Teaneck, NJ, Bernice attended Catholic grammar school. After graduation, she earned a high school scholarship to Holy Angels Academy for Girls in Fort Lee. Her desire always being to care for others, Bernice continued her studies and pursued a long career in nursing. She graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson, New Jersey in 1957. She kept her RN License active and current for over 50 years. Bernice was extremely proud of her long, diversified career as a Registered Nurse, and held licenses in New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. After retiring from St. Joseph's Hospital in 1992, Bernice and her husband Jim moved to Wilmington, North Carolina. During her early retirement years in North Carolina, both of her sons earned Doctorate degrees and set up their practices in the Wilmington area. Some of her proudest moments were assisting them in establishing their offices. Bernice is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Jim, whom she adored. They were married in 1963. In addition to her husband, Bernie is also survived by her sons; Dr. James Barnes, his wife Dr. Janel Barnes, of Wilmington, Dr. Joseph Barnes of Hampstead; her daughter, Maureen Brooks and her husband Dr. Christopher Brooks of Alpharetta, Georgia; her grandchildren, Jimmy Barnes, Tommy Barnes, both of Wilmington, McKenna Brooks of Alpharetta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Bernie had a very deep love for her family. She was devoted to raising her three children and made many sacrifices over the years to be the very best Mom that she could. She showed her love in many ways. One of which was in her skills as a master chef. She created many delicious meals that others could never seem to replicate. Her favorite items to create were desserts. She had a special knack to always create masterpieces that many raved over. In the 1970's while raising her family in the Packanack Woods section of Wayne, NJ. Bernie entered many competitions and was a placement winner in both The Pillsbury Cook-off and Campbell Soup Original Recipe competitions. Bernie also had a love for music and was a very accomplished pianist. A talent that she inherited from her Dad, who was also an accomplished pianist and had his own orchestra in NYC. Bernie and Jim have been active members of St. Mark Catholic Church since they moved to Wilmington were she served on various committees. Bernie was a volunteer at the American Red Cross as well as The . A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am Jan 31, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC with Father Gregory Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be private for immediate family following Mass. We would like to thank the many caring staff members and friends she made at Davis Healthcare Center, that are too numerous to name individually, for exceptional care during Bernie's time living there. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bernice's name to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 26, 2020