BERTHA RAMSEY MARTIN Bertha Ramsey Martin, 85, of Wilmington died Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born October 14, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Gladys Myers Ramsey and Jack Stanley Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Thomas Martin and her daughter, Debbie G. Martin. Mrs. Martin and her husband owned and operated Pinehurst Pottery and Soap and Candles for over 25 years and then owned B & T Imports for 10 years. She was a long time Elder, Deacon, and Choir member at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk. Mrs. Martin enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and reading. Surviving are her son Troy "Tony" T. Martin, Jr. and wife Robin; two brothers, S. Martin Ramsey of Oklahoma City, OK and John R. Ramsey of Belton, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens.



