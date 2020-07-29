1/1
Bertha Ramsey Martin
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERTHA RAMSEY MARTIN Bertha Ramsey Martin, 85, of Wilmington died Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born October 14, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Gladys Myers Ramsey and Jack Stanley Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Thomas Martin and her daughter, Debbie G. Martin. Mrs. Martin and her husband owned and operated Pinehurst Pottery and Soap and Candles for over 25 years and then owned B & T Imports for 10 years. She was a long time Elder, Deacon, and Choir member at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk. Mrs. Martin enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and reading. Surviving are her son Troy "Tony" T. Martin, Jr. and wife Robin; two brothers, S. Martin Ramsey of Oklahoma City, OK and John R. Ramsey of Belton, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 30, 2020
Bertha was family to me and I loved her with all my heart. She was a woman who loved her God, family, church and friends. Giving and taking care of others were a part of her everyday life. When I moved away I never came home without paying Bertha and Debbie a visit. I will miss those visits but my heart is full knowing she is with her Lord, Troy and Debbie in heaven. Until I see you again... I will forever love you!
Pam Ellenberg
Friend
July 30, 2020
Love and miss you Ms Martin. What a classy, intelligent and fun woman.
Ashley Hall
Friend
July 29, 2020
She was a wonderful friend she loved crossword puzzle in the people magazine. Super sharp wit ..a total class act !! Real fine lady .
Shari martin
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
Mom Bert is what I have called this loving and incredible lady for years. I have been Blest to have shared many happy times with Ms Bertha and her daughter, Debbie for years. RIP n know that you have been an Inspiration in my Life and I will Cherish the Memories ❤
Fay Hall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved