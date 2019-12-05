|
BERTHA STRICKLAND Bertha Mae Strickland, 82, of Wilmington went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, NC on September 3, 1937 to Rev. Harvey and Dorothy Wood Penny. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Luther T. Strickland and sister Shirley Shipman. Bertha retired from the New Hanover County Schools. She loved her family and vegetable gardening. She is survived by sons; Tommy Strickland, Dean Strickland, Ray Strickland and wife Sue, Gene Allen Strickland and wife Sheri, sisters; Grace Comes of Oklahoma, Frankie Marley and husband Roy of Currie, NC, grandchildren; Thomas Strickland (Terina), Kimberly Strickland, Mary Strickland, Caroline Strickland, Mashelle Strickland, Cassie Ward (Chris), Karen Strickland, Kristen Kelley, Kelly Strickland (Courtney), Taylor Strickland, Jeffery Strickland (Victoria), Kayden, 18 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 7-9pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will be 11am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by Rev. Roland Penny and Rev. Tim Norris. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Brunswick County.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 5, 2019