BETSY BRACEWELL WATKINS Betsy Bracewell Watkins, age 88, of Wilmington, NC, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Betsy was born June 3, 1930 in Big Lick, Stanly County, NC. She was the daughter of the late Mamie Mae Hartsell and the late Fleming Nolan Bracewell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Alfred Henry Watkins, and her infant brother, Warren Delano Bracewell. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Gale Watkins and son, John Franklin Watkins, both of Wilmington. Betsy was an enthusiastic hospital auxiliary volunteer and served in various capacities in the span of more than fifty years. Most recently, she served two terms as President of the New Hanover Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. She was a member of Pine Valley United Methodist Church in Wilmington. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 am at the Oakboro Cemetery in Stanly County, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by mail to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington NC 28401 or online https://lcfhospicefoundation3233.thankyou4caring.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 23, 2019