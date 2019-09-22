|
BETTE JEAN HOLEM BREWBAKER HADDEN Bette Brewbaker Hadden died on September 8th, 2019. She leaves her dear children: Dr. Stephen Brewbaker and wife, Freda; Nancy B Stanton; C. Douglas Brewbaker and wife, Margaret; 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Carey L. Brewbaker preceded her in death in 1982. In her second marriage of 22 years to Earl Hadden (deceased), she leaves four step children: Patricia Gunter and husband, John; Dr. Sally Hadden; Earl Hadden, Jr. and wife, Francis; Jill Hadden; 5 step Grandchildren and 6 step Great Grandchildren. Bette lived life to the fullest and will be a blessing in heaven. In lieu of flowers she requested that she be remembered by making a donation to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC. 28401
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019