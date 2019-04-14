|
BETTY B. ANDREWS Betty B. Andrews, 80, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear HospiceCare Center in Wilmington. She was born on December 16, 1938, in Onslow County, NC, to the late James Alexander and Pauline (Hardison) Blake. Betty is survived by her husband, Marion James Andrews, Sr.; son, Marion James Andrews, Jr.; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Mills and her husband, Robert; brothers, Murray Blake, Bobby Blake and his wife, Jeanette, Jack Blake and his wife Doris; sister, Barbara Pierce; grandchildren, Alston Andrews, Ashley Mills, Zachary Mills, Josh Andrews, Paxton Andrews, and Connor Andrews. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly LaRay Andrews. There will be a private family graveside service at Barlow Vista Baptist Church in Hampstead. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 14, 2019