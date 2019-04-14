Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty B. Andrews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty B. Andrews Obituary
BETTY B. ANDREWS Betty B. Andrews, 80, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear HospiceCare Center in Wilmington. She was born on December 16, 1938, in Onslow County, NC, to the late James Alexander and Pauline (Hardison) Blake. Betty is survived by her husband, Marion James Andrews, Sr.; son, Marion James Andrews, Jr.; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Mills and her husband, Robert; brothers, Murray Blake, Bobby Blake and his wife, Jeanette, Jack Blake and his wife Doris; sister, Barbara Pierce; grandchildren, Alston Andrews, Ashley Mills, Zachary Mills, Josh Andrews, Paxton Andrews, and Connor Andrews. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly LaRay Andrews. There will be a private family graveside service at Barlow Vista Baptist Church in Hampstead. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now