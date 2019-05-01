|
BETTY BLAKE BOWEN Betty Blake Bowen, born in Wilmington on December 1, 1931, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, surrounded by beloved family members at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Betty owned Betty B's Antiques and Collectibles with her daughter Jan for 32 years. Betty was a book keeper by trade for many years in Wilmington, and was the first woman to be hired at the Coca-Cola bottling company in Wilmington. She was a true entrepreneur! Betty was preceded in death by her husband Hamp of 68 years, her daughter Brenda, brother Sam Jr., mother Pearl Rivenbark Blake, her father Sam Blake and her stepmother Yolanda K Blake. She is survived by her daughter Jan Piner, grandson Clint Piner, and two great granddaughters, Hannah and Kyndall who brought her much joy. Plus many loving cousins and dear friends. The family wishes to especially thank Shirley Broadhurst and Vivian Hughes for their special care at home as well as, Olga, Julie and Sabrina from Lower Cape Fear Hospice, who gave Betty great comfort and care. Services will be held this Thursday, May 2, at the beautiful Oleander Memorial Gardens at 11am. Graveside visitation following service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019