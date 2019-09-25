|
|
BETTY ELKINS Betty JoAnne Pack Elkins, 84 of Wilmington, NC died after a brave fight with cancer. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on February 26, 1935 to Edgar and Mary (Stacy) Pack. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Chalmer Elkins, newborn son Ralph Elkins, grandson Jeffery Jursik, brothers; Robert Pack, Jack Pack, Jerry Pack, and Danny Pack. She is survived by her daughters; Annette Sumner and husband Johnnie, Sharon Jursik and husband Fred, Pam Stack, son Ronald Elkins and wife Delia, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and a very dear friend Nellie Maulesby. Visitation and funeral will start at 2pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Interment will be 11am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Wilmington National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmtihwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 25, 2019