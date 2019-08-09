|
BETTY GRIMSLEY WILLIAMS SALT Mrs. Betty Grimsley (Williams) Salt of Wilmington, NC passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Salt was born on August 20, 1925 in Wilmington, NC, the daughter of the late Mina F. Ragan and Jack N. Grimsley. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Salt and her baby sister, Jackie. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1943 and began working for the United Stated Civil Service Office. After being a homemaker for many years, she worked in the insurance industry, retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield as a group service representative after 20 years of service. She logged many hours as a volunteer at Cape Fear Memorial Hospital and served as president of the volunteer association. Survivors include her sons, Robert L. Williams and wife Charlene of Williamsburg, VA, W. Kerry Williams and wife Carolyn of Wilmington, NC and one daughter, Beth Williams Wittmer and husband, David also of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 - 3pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 9, 2019