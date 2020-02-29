|
BETTY JANE RACKMAN Betty Jane Rackman, 91, of Wilmington, NC, passed away February 26, 2020. She was born in Durand, Michigan on September 13, 1928. She was married to Ken Rackman for 55 years. Together they raised two daughters and lived in Wisconsin, Virginia, Turkey and Brazil. They made many close friends over the years and loved to travel. Betty moved to Wilmington in 2004 to be close to family and became a member of Wesley Memorial Church and the Byrd Sloane Circle. She enjoyed friendship and fellowship in the church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Whisler and Ida Louise Whisler Westlund, husband, Kenneth Raymond Rackman and daughter, Jane Elizabeth Rackman. She is survived by her daughter, Bonna Rackman Miller of Wilmington and grandsons, Steven Rackman Miller of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Peter Dunton Miller of Spartanburg, SC. A graveside service will be held at the Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The date and time will be announced later.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 29, 2020