BETTY JEAN DANIELS BUIE REDINGER Betty Jean Daniels Buie Redinger, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Davis Health Care Center. She was born in Wilmington, on June 30, 1943, daughter of the late Albert Daniels and Alma Lee Bryan Daniels. Mrs. Redinger retired from North Carolina Natural Gas Company after many years of service. She was a person of strong faith, love of family, and one who enjoyed working in her yard. Mrs. Redinger was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville, NC, and a former member of College Acres Baptist Church in Wilmington. Surviving family members are her daughter, Lisa Buie Keiner and husband, George; her son, William Brian Buie and wife, Lisa MacCallum Buie; grandchildren, Joseph Robert Keiner, Daniel James Keiner, Elizabeth Gray Buie, and William Alexander Buie; her brother, Albert Carl Daniels and wife, Marilyn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Janet Ramsey; her first husband, James W. Buie, Jr., and her second husband, Robert John Redinger. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28409, with Dr. Joe Easterling officiating. Mrs. Redinger's family offers special thanks to all the caregivers at the Sinclair-Hogue House of Davis Health Care. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift in her name to Samaritan's Purse, (a Christian Relief Organization), Post Office Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 (phone 828-262-1980). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 27, 2019