BETTY JEAN DUFF GODWIN Sept 27,1928 - Feb 29,2020 Betty Jean was the beloved daughter of John Herbert Duff and Mary Elizabeth Smith Duff of Duplin County and Wilmington, NC. She spent her earliest years on a farm and recounted happy stories of that beginning. Betty attended school in Wilmington and was proud to be a graduate of New Hanover High School, Class of 1946. For two years she attended the Women's College of Greensboro (now UNC-Greensboro). On September 4, 1948, Betty joyfully married James Zachariah Godwin of Wilmington. The family moved to Hampstead and became members of Hampstead United Methodist Church. Betty participated in the women's circle and bible study, helped with church fundraisers, and faithfully supported in deed and attendance for over 50 years. Betty enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, all genres of reading, finding and preserving antiques, helping others through church and community efforts, gourmet cooking, holiday baking, and living along the intracoastal waterway. She had an interest in her Irish and Scottish ancestry and in 1993 was able to visit some of those places. She was especially fond of doing things to show love for her family and friends. She was a real caregiver to many family members throughout her life. She was predeceased by her loving husband James, and by her son John Duff Godwin. Betty is survived by her daughter Mary Godwin Kermon and husband Michael M. Kermon of Hampstead, NC; her son James Zachariah Godwin, II, " Zack" and wife Elizabeth A. Godwin of Wilmington, NC; and daughter Sarah Margaret Godwin and husband Michael A. Young of Hampstead, NC. Betty is also survived by 5 grandchildren: James Zachariah Godwin III, Sarah Elizabeth Godwin, Michael William Kermon, Gregg Stewart Godwin, and Jennifer Avery Godwin, all of NC. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the special group of dedicated caregivers who were companion to Betty and loved and helped her over the past 4 years. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. As a gesture of remembrance, and in keeping with Betty's love for her community, memorials can be made to Hampstead United Methodist Church Renovation Fund, Rescue Connect Animal Rescue, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, or a . She would be glad to know that those in need were helped.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 4, 2020