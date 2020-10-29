1/1
Betty Jean Fleeman
1931 - 2020
BETTY JEAN FLEEMAN Betty Jean Fleeman, 89 of Wilmington, NC went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Thomasville, NC on February 7, 1931 to Charles Orrell and Edna Pearl Wilson In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband Jack Fleeman. Betty is survived by her son Steve Gardner, daughter Debby Jones, granddaughters; Megan Arispe and Stacy Pobanz, and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Kids to the Coast (www.kidstothecoast.com)

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
