|
|
BETTY JEAN HASKINS Our Mom, Betty Jean Goodwin Haskins lost her life to cancer at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice on Saturday January 26, 2019. She was born In Wilmington January 11, 1945 along with two other babies (Doris Judith and Joseph Charles) at the James Walker Memorial Hospital to Tirza Madeline Puckett and Coleman Livingston Goodwin. She grew up in NC, and Florida where she married her husband of 32 years, Alden Grant Haskins II. Mom was the last of her siblings, preceded by Daniel Lee, and Shirley Joyce, Judy, and Joe. She is survived by her children Lisa Michele, Michele Lynn, Michael Alden, and David Grant as well as two grandchildren Jacob Michael Haskins, and Madeleine Neisen. Mom was devoted to our father's parents Alden Grant (Bill) Haskins, and Ida Lee (Hall) Haskins throughout their lives together. Mom raised her four kids and became a Realtor in Texas, where she also leaves behind her two best friends Yvonne Nesbitt and Judy Stonesypher. Jean enjoyed keeping a beautiful apartment for twelve years at Oleander Court. She will be greatly missed by her group of neighbors that she met there and equally as much by all of her customers, and friends from Steinmart. It was her wish to be cremated. Her earthly remains will be returned by her children to the places she loved, the Mountains of NC, the beaches of Florida, the great state of Texas, and here in her birthplace. Special thanks to all of the LCFH professionals and volunteers for the amazing work they do.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 10, 2019