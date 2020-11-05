BETTY JEAN PHIPPS Betty Jean Phipps, 82, of Ayden, NC passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home. She was born August 26, 1938 in Wilson, NC the daughter of the late Raymond Thompson and Hazel Brantley Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett R. Phipps and an infant sister, Hazel Ruth Thompson. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Ann Musselwhite, Brenda Kay Naylor (Hugh), and Mary Elizabeth Nemeth (Charles); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, David Thompson; and two nephews. There will be a private service for the family. Interment will be next to her husband in Sea Lawn Memorial Park, Hampstead, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store