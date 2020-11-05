1/
Betty Jean Phipps
1938 - 2020
BETTY JEAN PHIPPS Betty Jean Phipps, 82, of Ayden, NC passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home. She was born August 26, 1938 in Wilson, NC the daughter of the late Raymond Thompson and Hazel Brantley Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett R. Phipps and an infant sister, Hazel Ruth Thompson. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Ann Musselwhite, Brenda Kay Naylor (Hugh), and Mary Elizabeth Nemeth (Charles); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, David Thompson; and two nephews. There will be a private service for the family. Interment will be next to her husband in Sea Lawn Memorial Park, Hampstead, NC.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
