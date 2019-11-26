Home

Betty Jo "BJ" Alford

BETTY JO "BJ" ALFORD Betty Jo "BJ" Alford died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. She was born November 25, 1936 to the late Oscar Sikes and Marie Penny Sikes, in Columbus County. She was also predeceased by her brother David Sikes. Survivors include her husband Gerald "Jerry" Alford; son Greg Jordan; granddaughter Megan Jordan; sister Gail Longnecker and family; sister-in-law Saundra Sikes and family and special cousin Gary Smith and family. Many thanks to the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center and to the fireman at Station 18 Myrtle Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Funeral Service to be held at 2PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Burial Park.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
