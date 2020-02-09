|
BETTY JO GORE WOOD Betty Jo Gore Wood, 87, passed peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on February 6, 2020. She had struggled with dementia for over 15 years. Betty Jo was the eldest of 4 daughters born to William Claude Gore and Iva Sellers Gore in Shallotte, NC on December 15, 1932. Betty Jo grew up working on the family farm in Shallotte, NC and even through her dementia she could laugh and tell stories about having to milk those stubborn cows in the mornings before school. She graduated from Flora McDonald College in Red Springs, NC. Betty Jo was a beloved long time 4th grade teacher at Bradley Creek Elementary School. In retirement she and Shelton enjoyed travel including bus trips across the country with family and church friends. They loved to garden and share the bounty of their garden. Entertaining was another joy. Betty Jo was a wonderful homemaker and their home was always a special place where family and friends gathered. Many precious memories were made during the numerous oyster roasts, fish frys and cookouts at their home. Spending time with Mimi and PaPaw was also a highlight for their 6 grandchildren. Betty Jo loved her Heavenly Father and over the years actively served her church families of Lake Forest Baptist Church, Freedom Baptist and Southside Baptist Church. Her loving husband of 54 years, Shelton Wood, predeceased her in 2009. Betty Jo is survived by her 3 daughters Lisa Jo Wood of Cary, NC, Jill Ward (Frank) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Jan Crews (Barry) of Winston-Salem, NC; six grandchildren Daniel Wood, Alex Ward, Allison Ward, Garrett Bell (Madison), Erin Bell, and Rachel Bell. She is survived by her 3 sisters Emma Hewett (Wayne), Anna Formy-Duval and Nancy Bullins and her Brother-in-law IJ Wood (Janice) and sisters-in-law Janet Hester, Jean Lea and Vannee Wood. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, her church family and numerous friends. The family deeply appreciates the kind care given by Liberty Hospice and the staff in Paraklay Way and the Magnolia Wing at The Commons at Brightmore. The funeral service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, February 11 at Southside Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC officiated by her Pastor Rev. Kelly Stanley. Visitation will be prior to the service at 11am. The burial next to her husband in Oleander Memorial Gardens will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider donations to the Seniors Elevator Fund at Southside Baptist Church in Wilmington NC, the of Eastern NC, or The Salvation Army in Wilmington, NC where Betty Jo volunteered. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020