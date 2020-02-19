Home

Adkins-Drain Funeral Home - Wilmington
515 South 8th Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 763-7117
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
From Death to Destiny Outreach Ministries, Inc.
401 South 7th Street
Wilmington, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd.
Atlanta, GA
Betty Jo Mitchelll Obituary
Ms. Betty Jo Mitchell departed this life on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020. She was a member of the Williston Sr. High School Class of 1963, where she was honored by being crowned Miss Williston. She earned an undergraduate degree from Morris Brown College and a Masters Degree from New York University. While at Morris Brown she was inducted into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Betty Jo retired as an educator from the New Jersey School System before returning to Wilmington to live. A Memorial service will take place at 2 PM, Sat. Feb. 22, 2020, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA. 30310. There will also be a Memorial service at 11AM, Sat. Feb. 22, 2020, at From Death to Destiny Outreach Ministries, Inc., 401 South 7th Street, Wilmington, N.C. 28401. Adkins-Drain Funeral Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2020
