BETTY JOAN PRIDGEN WHITE A kind and gentle soul, a gracious and loving lady, Betty Joan Pridgen White, joined her beloved husband, Frederick Peal "FP" White, Jr., in eternal rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born February 1, 1939, in Pender County to Henry Wilburn and Phedora Bordeaux Pridgen, living all of her wonderful life in Pender County. Betty is survived by her daughters, Amy Futch and husband, Frank and Wendy Barnhill and husband, Donnie; son, Freddy White; grandchildren, Fred "P" White, McKenzie White, and Madalyn White; step-grandchildren, Debra Nelson and Amy Taylor; daughter-in-law, Missy White; sisters, Gail Moss and Julia "Cricket" Lueck; sister-in-law, Addie Pridgen; many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Antoinette Campbell and Hazel Pridgen; and brothers, Harry, Bobby, and Merle Pridgen. For many years Betty was a faithful member of Herrings Chapel United Methodist Church. First and foremost, Betty was a great homemaker who doted on her grandchildren because she thought they could never do any wrong. Being a wonderful cook, Betty was famous for her pound cake, strawberry shortcake, and butterbeans which no one could figure out why hers were so much better than anyone else's. In one year, Betty crocheted afghans for each of her children, grandchildren, and even folks that were no kin. That proves her giving spirit beyond a shadow of a doubt. Filled with kindness, compassion and a loving spirit, Betty welcomed everyone she met into her wide circle of family and friends. Her radiant smile and joy in life will not be forgotten. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at White Cemetery with Rev. William Hill Pearsall conducting the service. Betty will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband of 62 years. It is requested that the dress code be casual. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or take time to shower someone with an extra act of kindness while remembering Betty's life on this earth. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 7, 2020.