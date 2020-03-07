|
BETTY JUNE REESE PREVATTE Betty June Reese Prevatte, 86, of Wilmington passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born December 30, 1933 to Tillman Francis Reese and Annie Hodge Reese. She was predeceased by daughter June Marie (Porrazzo), sister Ruth Sabra (Gauntt) and brother Frank Reese. She is survived by husband of 66 years, Horace Lee (Whitey) Prevatte, children Mike Prevatte (Wanda); Sharon Prevatte and Horace Brian Prevatte (Jennifer), six grandchildren; Cortney Cook (Steve); Keith Flick (Brittney); Scott Prevatte (Allison); Meagan Prevatte (Brett Bachmann); Tiffany Oaks (Brandon); and Madelyn Prevatte, nine great grandchildren, a sister Anne Robinson, and a brother James (Jimmy) Reese (Barbara), In addition to raising four kids, Betty was active in the family businesses, initially with Whitey's Restaurant. Later in the mid 60's, Whitey and Betty opened the "Battleship Drive-In", across from the entrance to the USS NC Battleship. Betty managed the business. Later, in the late 70's and early 80's, she managed the family owned shoe store, "Shoe Market". Betty enjoyed fishing, playing the piano and was an avid reader. But most of all she was a loving wife and mother and a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a life-long member of Winter Park Presbyterian Church where her mother joined in the 1920's. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Winter Park Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, or the . Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020