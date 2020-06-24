Betty Lou Harrell
BETTY LOU HARRELL Betty Lou Justice Harrell age 76 of Leland passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. She was the widow of Robert Irvin "Snowball" Harrell who passed away on December 2, 2019. They were married for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her father Elvin Justice, her mother Ruth Ganey Sullivan, and her step-father Samuel Sullivan; her brothers Ronnie Justice and Jackie Justice. She is survived by her four sons, Robert Lee Harrell (Michelle), Phillip Warren Harrell (Brenda), Timothy Alan Harrell, and Michael Lynn Harrell (Tammi); grandkids, Crystal Harrell, Travis Harrell, Nicholas Harrell, Samuel Harrell, Fancy & Layton Patrick, Whitney Bullard, Kenny & Brook Rising, Angel & Samuel Alford, Zachary Harrell, and Temperance Harrell; great grandkids, Angelica Harrell, Sebastian Ibarra-Harrell, Justice Harrell, Aleeah Harrell, Cecil Bullard, Carter Bullard, Gade, Ava, Landon Paisley, River, and Skyler, and Bentley Verdugo. Other extended family members including her sister Dorothy Norris; sister in-laws, Marie Justice and Frances Ganey. Betty loved her Lord and Savior Jesus, her church and her family. She was a former bus driver and substitute teacher in Brunswick County and worked at the former Wilsons Food Store. She loved the beach, mountains, fishing, and visiting Disney World. There was not an amusement park ride she would not get on. Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 Friday, June 26, 2020 at Village Road Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Life of Victory Everlasting Ministries, 1444 Lanvale Rd., Leland, NC 28451. Burial will be at King Memorial Gardens in Leland. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel, 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451 910-383-3511.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 24, 2020.
